FAW-Volkswagen：Take the leading role to develop the auto market in H1

Taking responsibility and leading the way, FAW-Volkswagen is sales champ again in H1

In 2020, because of the impact of COVID-19, the global auto industry had its ups and downs. As the world's largest automobile manufacturing base and automobile consumer market, China's performance is of great significance to the entire industry. In the very unusual first half of the year, FAW-Volkswagen rose to the challenge and brought light to the gradual recovery of the auto industry and to employment stability throughout the entire industry chain with a series of progressive achievements, which showcased the responsibility of the industry leader with practical actions.

Use innovative methods to achieve good results in production and sales in H1

The sudden outbreak of the epidemic has exacerbated the condition for China's auto market, which is in a period of transformation. During the difficult trek in the first half of 2020, FAW-Volkswagen bucked the trend and achieved good results in production and sales. From January to June, FAW-Volkswagen’s cumulative production reached 893,158 vehicles, 308 more than the same period last year. In addition, FAW-Volkswagen’s sales volume has also reached a total of 874,174 (including imported Audi cars), continuously ranking first in the domestic passenger car market. This fully demonstrates the resilience and potential of China's auto industry and it shows the strength of FAW-Volkswagen system and the efficiency stimulated by multi-dimensional innovation.

System strength is one of the most distinctive labels of FAW-Volkswagen. Since its establishment of 29 years ago, FAW-Volkswagen has built a complete system covering R&D, production, and procurement, along with five major bases across the country. This complete system not only provides a development sample for many car companies, but also plays a role as a pillar at a time when the whole industry faces challenges. Under the premise of scientific epidemic prevention, FAW-Volkswagen took the lead in resuming work and production. In March, the 20 millionth vehicle rolled off the assembly line as scheduled and the output exceeded 200,000 in June. In an extraordinary period full of uncertainty, FAW-Volkswagen, which has a strong system, is undoubtedly the reassurance of the auto industry and even China's economic recovery.

On March 30th, FAW-Volkswagen welcomed the 20 millionth vehicle rolling off the assembly line as scheduled

If the strength of the system is the cornerstone and stock, the efficiency of the system inspired by creation and change is the increase. The "pause button" pressed by the epidemic for offline sales has become the "accelerator" for the digital transformation of the FAW-Volkswagen marketing system. In the first half of the year, the Volkswagen brand launched innovative live broadcasts; the Audi brand quickly rolled out the Audi EP commercial ecological digital platform; and the Jetta brand built a live broadcast interactive system. The three major brands innovated to provide users with secure and well-qualified services, and further strengthened FAW-Volkswagen’s corporate image as the industry leader.

FAW-Volkswagen has built a strong product matrix

With the digital transformation of the marketing system as the engine, FAW-Volkswagen focuses on user value and strives to promote the innovation of "strategy" and "system." On the one hand, FAW-Volkswagen continues to strengthen the product matrix update and focus on strategic issues such as intelligent networking; on the other hand, through digital and intelligent empowerment, FAW-Volkswagen improves the operational efficiency and scientific decision-making of multiple systems on multiple links such as production, procurement, and R&D. Relying on the mutual enhancement of profound strength and huge potential, FAW-Volkswagen has become the trusted choice of more users and a pioneer force leading the Chinese auto market out of the downturn.

FAW-Volkswagen’s modern assembly line of Tianjin branch

Under the challenge of COVID-19, China's automobile industry has achieved an overall plan for preventing the epidemic and resuming production, and the consumption of automobile is gradually picking up, said Dr. André Stoffels, First Vice President(Finance) of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd., adding that this fully illustrates that China’s auto industry has good development resilience and market prospects.

At present, China's automobile industry is ushering in new opportunities amidst major changes. Dr. André Stoffels said that China would continue to further its opening up and optimize its business environment, which will provide more opportunities for international cooperation. The FAW-Volkswagen Sino-German team will keep up deepening cooperation, promoting digital and electrified transformation of enterprises, and helping the transformation and upgrading of China's auto industry to achieve win-win progress.

Dr. André Stoffels, First Vice President(Finance) of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. is very confident about the prospects of China’s auto market

Create and survive together to help the whole value chain operate steadily

The automobile industry is an important pillar of the national economy, as it not only concerns the national economy, but also people's livelihood in the huge industrial chain. The automaker at the center of the industrial chain plays a decisive role in ensuring the stability of the industrial and supply chains, as well as the stability of people's livelihood. In the first half of this year, FAW-Volkswagen’s five major bases efficiently linked together, rushing to assist suppliers. With their own operational efficiency and rhythm, they drove the orderly recovery of all the “gears” of the entire industry chain, and helped the production of the entire industry chain and the lives of employees return to normal.

FAW-Volkswagen employees team up to assist suppliers to resume work and production

After the outbreak, all employees of FAW-Volkswagen’s five major bases not only achieved epidemic prevention and efficient production, but also assisted suppliers to resume work and production. They brought more warmth and strength to the whole industry chain, according to Dr. André Stoffels, First Vice President(Finance) of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd.

At the same time, the three major brands of FAW-Volkswagen actively helped dealers relieve operating pressure, formulate incentive policies to retain talents, and launch management courses to cultivate talents. In the first half of this year, FAW-Volkswagen injected tremendous energy into the smooth operation of the entire industry chain and the stability of people's livelihood through a series of practical measures. This is the best embodiment of FAW-Volkswagen's strategic thinking of full value chain co-creation and a profound interpretation of the sense of mission and responsibility of the leading enterprise.

Take the lead and drive future development with responsibility

Enterprises are citizens of society and shoulder the responsibility of promoting the sustainable development of society. As the first modern passenger car manufacturer in China, FAW-Volkswagen has always shouldered the mission and responsibility of an industry leader and practiced the ideal of "serving the country by industry,” actively fulfilling the society responsibility.

Entering 2020, FAW-Volkswagen's corporate social responsibility strategy has also entered the "2.0 era." FAW-Volkswagen, which has raised its sustainable development goal to a new height, has put forward higher requirements for enterprises to assume and perform social responsibilities. Liu Yigong, Member of the Board of Directors，Secretary of the Party Committee and President of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co.,Ltd, noted that the company has entered a new stage of development, and will take greater responsibility to provide users with better products and services and promote the harmonious development among people, vehicles, and society.

Liu Yigong, Member of the Board of Directors and President of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co.,Ltd, , emphasizes the mission and responsibility of the enterprise/company

Facing COVID-19, FAW-Volkswagen has donated a total of 40 million yuan and brought Mobje and three major brands to offer help in various places. In the critical period of building a well-off society in an all-round way, FAW-Volkswagen has deepened cooperation with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation and added strong support to the fight against poverty. While continuously advancing green manufacturing and building a green industrial chain, FAW-Volkswagen has also kept on its funding to related campaigns to gather the power of environmental protection social organizations to jointly promote the construction of ecological civilization.

In the year of innovation, FAW-Volkswagen also launched the FAW-Volkswagen-China Environmental Protection Foundation Automotive Environmental Innovation Leading Program. Through funding seed projects in the field of automobile environmental protection technology, FAW-Volkswagen promotes the transformation of innovative scientific and technological achievements, and guides all sectors of the society to focus on the innovation and development of related technology. As an industry leader and an excellent corporate citizen, FAW-Volkswagen will shoulder the mission of promoting the improvement of China's automotive environmental protection technology and once again become a forward-looking explorer in fulfilling its social responsibilities.

FAW-Volkswagen-China Environmental Protection Foundation Automotive Environmental Innovation Leading Program will lead the new trend of corporate social responsibility projects in the automotive industry

In the second half of 2020, as China's economy recovers steadily, the auto industry will continue to pick up. FAW-Volkswagen, which is deepening innovation, will continue to lead China's auto industry to advance and develop, and make more new contributions to the sustainable development of China's economy and society.