Xi presents order to promote military officer to rank of general

(Xinhua)    08:28, July 30, 2020

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presents a certificate of order at a ceremony to promote Xu Zhongbo, political commissar of the Rocket Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, to the rank of general, in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2020. The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Wednesday presented a certificate of order at a ceremony to promote Xu Zhongbo, political commissar of the Rocket Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, to the rank of general.

The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

Xi offered congratulations to Xu for his promotion.

Xu Qiliang, CMC vice chairman, announced the order of promotion at the ceremony, which was presided over by CMC vice chairman Zhang Youxia, and attended by CMC members Wei Fenghe, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin.

