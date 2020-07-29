China's Mars probe photographs Earth and Moon

Image captured by China's Mars probe, Tianwen-1, on July 27, 2020 shows the Earth and Moon. China's Mars probe, Tianwen-1, captured images of the Earth and Moon, about 1.2 million kilometers from Earth, the China National Space Administration said on Tuesday. China launched its first Mars mission Tianwen-1, which means Questions to Heaven, on July 23, marking the country's first step in planetary exploration of the solar system. (China National Space Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Mars probe, Tianwen-1, captured images of the Earth and Moon, about 1.2 million kilometers from Earth, the China National Space Administration said on Tuesday.

China launched its first Mars mission Tianwen-1, which means Questions to Heaven, on July 23, marking the country's first step in planetary exploration of the solar system.