Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Mars probe photographs Earth and Moon

(Xinhua)    09:33, July 29, 2020

Image captured by China's Mars probe, Tianwen-1, on July 27, 2020 shows the Earth and Moon. China's Mars probe, Tianwen-1, captured images of the Earth and Moon, about 1.2 million kilometers from Earth, the China National Space Administration said on Tuesday. China launched its first Mars mission Tianwen-1, which means Questions to Heaven, on July 23, marking the country's first step in planetary exploration of the solar system. (China National Space Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Mars probe, Tianwen-1, captured images of the Earth and Moon, about 1.2 million kilometers from Earth, the China National Space Administration said on Tuesday.

China launched its first Mars mission Tianwen-1, which means Questions to Heaven, on July 23, marking the country's first step in planetary exploration of the solar system.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York