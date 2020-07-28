Chinese legislators discuss inspection report on agricultural mechanization law

Legislators from an inspection team under the Standing Committee the National People's Congress (NPC) discussed a report on the enforcement of the law on promoting agricultural mechanization Monday.

The inspection is high on the NPC Standing Committee's supervision agenda this year, said Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

He called for effective enforcement of the law, and urged efforts to translate the law into governance efficacy as part of the drive to promote the use of machines in agriculture.

Starting in early June, groups sent by the NPC Standing Committee began to inspect the enforcement of the law in six provincial-level regions including Jilin, Jiangsu, and Henan.