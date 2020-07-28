Central gov't to provide all necessary support for HKSAR to fight COVID-19: spokesperson

A woman walks by a wharf in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, south China, July 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

China's central government will provide all necessary support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, a spokesperson said Monday.

The central government pays high attention to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in HKSAR and is highly concerned about the health and safety of Hong Kong residents, said a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.