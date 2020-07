The road leading to the airport in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, was blocked by a landslide caused by heavy downpours, local authorities said Sunday.

The landslide on the only road leading to the Wanzhou Wuqiao Airport left about 1,500 passengers stranded at the airport, according to the government of Wanzhou.

Local emergency rescue teams cleared a 300-meter temporary passage for evacuating the stranded passengers. The road is under rush repair.