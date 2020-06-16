Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
China's Chongqing reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:40, June 16, 2020

CHONGQING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality reported two new imported COVID-19 cases and four new imported asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The new imported COVID-19 cases were a Chinese couple, who departed from Mumbai, India, and arrived in Chongqing on flight CA638 on June 13. The couple are being treated at a medical center in the city.

The asymptomatic cases were also passengers on the flight and have been placed in quarantine.

As of Sunday, Chongqing had reported a total of six imported confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three cases cured and discharged from hospital. There were still 14 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in the city as of Sunday.

