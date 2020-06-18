China's Chongqing donates medical supplies to Uruguay

CHONGQING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality recently donated medical supplies to Uruguay to help the country fight COVID-19, local authorities said Wednesday.

The donated materials include 3,680 protective suits and 300 forehead thermometers, according to the foreign affairs office of the Chongqing municipal government.

When Chongqing was hit by the epidemic earlier this year, the San Jose Department of Uruguay donated medical supplies to Chongqing, providing important aid for the prevention and control of the epidemic in the municipality.

Chongqing established cooperative relations with the San Jose Department in 2018.