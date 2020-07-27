Shenzhen beats Guangzhou R&F 3-0 in CSL's Guangdong derby

Thanks to an own goal and two penalty kicks, newly-promoted Shenzhen FC eased past Guangzhou R&F 3-0 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) Guangdong derby here on Sunday.

Guangzhou R&F got an opportunity in the fifth minute when Renato Calixto cut in from the right before curling a shot just wide of the far post.

Van Bronckhorst's side had the best chance to score in the 16th minute when Eran Zahavi got an exquisite pass from Mousa Dembele, but last season's top scorer hit the bar, missing his 100th CSL goal.

Shenzhen broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Guangzhou R&F defender Li Songyi conceded an own goal from Dai Weijun's free-kick and the newly-promoted side led 1-0 at halftime.

Li Yuanyi's substitution in the second half offered energy for the Shenzhen side. The 27-year-old midfielder was fouled twice in the penalty area by Dembele and Zhang Gong in five minutes.

Harold Preciado and captain Gao Lin converted both penalty kicks, helping Roberto Donadoni's side cruise to a 3-0 win.