Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Aerial view of Suzhou Olympic Sports Center

(Ecns.cn)    14:12, July 25, 2020

Aerial photo shows the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center, located in Suzhou Industrial Park, Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2020. The long-delayed 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) is set to kick off here on Saturday. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial photo shows the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center, located in Suzhou Industrial Park, Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2020. The long-delayed 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) is set to kick off here on Saturday. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial photo shows the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center, located in Suzhou Industrial Park, Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2020. The long-delayed 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) is set to kick off here on Saturday. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial photo shows the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center, located in Suzhou Industrial Park, Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2020. The long-delayed 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) is set to kick off here on Saturday. (Photo/China News Service)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York