Xi stresses further revitalizing northeast China

A farmer drives a no-till planter to seed corns in fields at Lishu County of Siping City, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

CHANGCHUN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has stressed sticking to China's new development philosophy and further implementing the strategy of revitalizing northeast China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northeast China's Jilin Province from Wednesday to Friday.

He urged efforts to ensure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty.

Xi underscored the great importance of China's 14th five-year plan, which will start next year, as it is the first five-year period after the country embarks on a new journey to fully build itself into a modern socialist country.

Xi noted that the internal conditions and external environment for the country's development are undergoing profound and complex changes.

"We must maintain sustained, healthy economic and social development," Xi said, stressing the need to strengthen study and assessment, deepen research, and conduct sound policy-making.

Xi called for careful planning of the development goals, ideas and measures for the 14th five-year plan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about grain production, the protection and use of black soil at a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 22, 2020. Xi Jinping inspected Jilin Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Visiting Lishu County Wednesday afternoon, Xi was briefed on agricultural development and mechanized and large-scale farming.

"I care very much about grain production and food security," Xi said, demanding that Jilin should make efforts to ensure food security, accelerate the transformation of agricultural development, and provide more experience in developing modern agriculture.

Walking into a cornfield, Xi stressed the integration of agriculture and technology, noting that farmers should be able to use the best technology to grow top-quality grains.

He also demanded effective measures to protect and utilize the high-yielding black soil.

Support should be given to new types of agricultural businesses such as family farms and farmers' cooperatives, Xi said during a visit to a farmers' cooperative, encouraging the development of specialized cooperatives suited to local conditions across the country.

During a visit to the memorial hall for the Siping battle of the Chinese People's War of Liberation, Xi demanded efforts to earnestly study the history of the CPC and that of New China, uphold the great socialist cause founded by the Party and the people under the Party's leadership, and carry the cause forward from generation to generation.

On Thursday afternoon, Xi inspected a residential community in the provincial capital Changchun to learn about primary-level governance and community services.

He spoke of the importance of improving community governance in promoting the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance.

Xi also toured a planning exhibition hall of Changchun New Area, stressing the importance of infrastructure planning and construction, as well as better-connected industry and supply chains for high-tech development zones, so that they can play leading roles in boosting regional economic development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the reform and development of state-owned enterprises at the R&D headquarters of automaker FAW Group in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 23, 2020. Xi Jinping on Thursday inspected Changchun, the capital city of Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

While visiting the R&D headquarters of automaker FAW Group, Xi chatted with employees who have recently graduated from universities. He said the Party committees and governments at all levels should pay very close attention to the employment of college graduates.

In the automaker's exhibition hall, Xi learned about the company's development and its latest automobile products.

Xi highlighted strengthening the independent development of core technologies and components to promote the high-quality development of China's automobile manufacturing industry and build strong domestic automobile brands.

Noting the fierce competition in the global manufacturing industry, Xi called for vigorous efforts to advance the development of emerging industries with strategic importance.

On Friday morning, after hearing the provincial Party committee and the provincial government of Jilin report their work, Xi affirmed the accomplishments made by Jilin and encouraged the officials and people of the province to achieve more.

To promote high-quality economic development, efforts must be made to strengthen the competitiveness of the economy, as well as its capabilities to innovate and fend off risks, Xi noted.

Xi stressed efforts to develop the real economy, especially the manufacturing industry, to upgrade the whole industrial chain and to stimulate the vitality of various market entities.

Xi encouraged Jilin to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and to develop itself as a major window for northward opening up and a hub for cooperation in Northeast Asia.

Xi urged efforts to consolidate the position of agriculture as the foundation of the economy and deepen rural reforms, as well as to develop family farms and farmers' cooperatives and new forms of the collective economy.

He also called for consolidating the achievements in poverty relief and preventing relapses into poverty and new poverty cases, as well as the effective implementation of major ecological projects.

Xi stressed giving priority to employment for key groups, including college graduates, demobilized military personnel, rural migrant workers, and urban residents who have difficulty finding jobs.

Efforts are needed to promote the integrated and balanced development of compulsory education in urban and rural areas and safeguard fairness in education, he said.

Xi demanded efforts to improve the system and mechanisms for the prevention, control and treatment of major epidemics.

He also underlined flood control and relief work.

Efforts should be made to consolidate, develop and give full play to the Party's organizational advantages, Xi said, stressing fully strengthening primary-level Party organizations and exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party.