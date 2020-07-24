4 mln movie vouchers offered free to medics, new graduates in China

A leading Chinese film distribution company said it is offering 4 million free movie tickets to medical professionals and new graduates from junior and high schools around China.

The Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd. said it is teaming up with cinemas to screen films especially for medical workers and students starting Friday.

From July 29 to Aug. 31, individual medical professionals and students can book two tickets on online ticket-reserving platforms including Maoyan and Taopiaopiao, the company said.