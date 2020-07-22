Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing to reopen cinemas, theaters after months-long closure

(Xinhua)    09:03, July 22, 2020

Cinemas in Beijing's low-risk areas for COVID-19 can resume operations on Friday, with effective epidemic prevention measures in place, a local official said on Tuesday.

Cinemas will limit their attendance per show to 30 percent of capacity and sell non-adjacent tickets, Wang Jiequn, director of the Beijing municipal film department, told a press conference.

Moviegoers must make real-name reservations and wear masks, and those who do not know each other should keep a distance of at least one meter, Wang said.

Among other epidemic prevention measures, spray disinfection shall not be less than twice a day in public areas of cinemas. Cinemas will not sell food and drink, and snacks will also be prohibited in principle during the movie.

All the 262 cinemas in Beijing were closed from late January due to the epidemic.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism also announced on Tuesday that they will gradually reopen theaters and performing arts venues, internet cafes, and karaoke businesses.

Reopened theatres must strictly control their daily visits to less than 30 percent of total seats. Large and medium-sized shows and performances are still not allowed.

Dance halls, karaoke rooms, and recreation centers should keep their daily number of visits to less than half of the maximum capacity.

The bureau has also provided the latest version of epidemic prevention and control guidelines to businesses that are allowed to reopen.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York