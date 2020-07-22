Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

The Renovation of Nakeli Characteristic Town Will Be Completed in July

(People's Daily Online)    17:04, July 22, 2020

The renovation project of a provincial-level characteristic town in Yunnan Province --- Ning’er • Nakeli Ancient-Tea-Horse-Road Town, Pu’er City, will be completed at the end of July. At present, the construction of a smart parking lot has been completed, achieving a free Wi-Fi coverage of the core area at a rate of 200 megabits per second.

The planning area of Ning'er • Nakeli Ancient-Tea-Horse-Road Town is 2.37 square kilometers. Regarding this renovation project, a professional design team has been hired to complete the revision of its master plan and construction detailed plan in accordance with the 5A-level scenic spot standards, so as to restore the old appearance of the Ancient Tea Horse Road.

