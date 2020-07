In the 2019 China Fruit Regional Public Brand Value Evaluation, "Jingdong Walnut" of Pu’er City ranked 102nd with a brand value of 449 million yuan.

Jingdong County has a long history of planting walnuts. The walnuts it produced have large kernels that are white, tender and crispy with high oil content. Jingdong Walnuts have become high-quality products among walnuts in Yunnan Province. Up to now, a total of 594,000 mu of walnuts trees have been planted in Jingdong County.