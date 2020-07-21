Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

International sculpture festival opens in north China

(Xinhua)    09:48, July 21, 2020

An international sculpture festival opened on Monday in the city of Pingyao in north China's Shanxi Province.

The 3rd Sculpture Projects Pingyao, held online and offline, has drawn some 200 works from over 100 sculptors worldwide, according to the organizing committee.

Zhong Sufei, the presenter of the event, said the online display will last for one year until the opening of the festival next year.

Featuring eco-aesthetics, the festival has artistic advisors and exhibition planners who will join interactions online and offline. Sculpture lovers can review the works of the festival from the previous two years online.

A special exhibition on the fight against COVID-19 will also be held during the festival.

A renowned ancient city, Pingyao was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York