English>>

Book on Xi's years in Fuzhou published

(Xinhua)    15:35, July 20, 2020

A book recalling the years Chinese leader Xi Jinping spent during his work in Fuzhou in the 1990s has been published by the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Publishing House.

The book, titled "Xi Jinping in Fuzhou," depicts the experiences of Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, when he worked in Fuzhou, capital city of east China's Fujian Province.

It contains 23 interviews recording from different perspectives Xi's experiences in Fuzhou after he was appointed the city's Party chief in April 1990.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

