24 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

The National Health Commission said Monday that 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Sunday.

There were 249 patients still being treated, including five in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,799 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Sunday, the report said.

As of Sunday, a total of 83,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.