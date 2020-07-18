China donates 58 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 response in South Sudan

JUBA, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in South Sudan on Friday handed over 58 oxygen concentrators to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the east African country.

The oxygen concentrators were accompanied by over 2,000 consumable components of ventilators.

Hua Ning, Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, said the equipment will be installed at the China-aided Juba Teaching Hospital.

"These equipment is vital for the treatment of COVID-19 and other diseases. Our cooperation will not end up here. This relationship will continue to grow and prosper," Hua said.

Hua said the donation is part of China's heightened efforts to support the fight against the novel coronavirus. "Health is always the priority for South Sudan-China cooperation," the Chinese envoy added.

Mayen Machut Achiek, Undersecretary in South Sudan's Ministry of Health, said the latest Chinese donation will boost South Sudan's fight against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses that require ventilators.

He commended Beijing's continued support to South Sudan's health sector.

"These supplies are the real dire needs of every nation, not just South Sudan. We feel honored for this donation from China. The people of South Sudan are saying 'thank you'," Machut said.

The Chinese government, and the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, have supplied several batches of anti-COVID-19 supplies to the east African country since reporting its first cases on April 5.

South Sudan's total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 2,191, with 43 deaths and 1,180 recoveries, as of Friday.