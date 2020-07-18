Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 18, 2020
State Council's liaison group leaves Wuhan after epidemic wanes

(Xinhua)    09:31, July 18, 2020

WUHAN, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A liaison group sent by China's State Council left Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, on Friday after completing their work of aiding the local COVID-19 fight and work resumption.

The liaison group of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 said the epidemic prevention and control work in Wuhan and Hubei "have been continuously consolidated and stabilized."

Social and economic developments there have continued to show positive signs, while life and work have basically returned to normalcy, it said.

The group, comprising officials from various ministries, arrived in the once virus-ravaged city of Wuhan on May 4 to support the local anti-virus fight, promote work resumption and implementation of supportive policies.

