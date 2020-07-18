Hong Kong reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, mostly local infections

HONG KONG, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 58 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 50 local infections.

The newly-reported cases brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong to 1,713.

Out of the 50 local infections, 32 are related to the previously confirmed cases, while the source of infection of the other 18 cases remain unknown, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch said at a media briefing on Friday afternoon.

Apart from the new cases, there are nearly 20 persons preliminarily tested positive of the virus.

Hong Kong has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past weeks.

Lau Ka-hin, a chief manager of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, said at the briefing that many of the newly confirmed cases involve the elderly or persons with underlying diseases.

A 71-year-old female patient who was admitted to hospital with cardiac arrest on Thursday was preliminarily diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Hong Kong to 11.

According to the Hospital Authority, as of Friday noon, 1,264 patients with confirmed or probable infection have been discharged from hospital after recovery, while 375 confirmed patients are currently hospitalized in 14 hospitals, including eight in critical condition and 11 in serious condition.