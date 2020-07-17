Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Shanghai reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    13:46, July 17, 2020

Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and no increase in domestically transmitted cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

The imported case was a Chinese national working in the Philippines. The passenger departed from the Philippines on July 15 and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on the same day.

The passenger was put under quarantine upon arrival and showed symptoms during the isolated observation period and was later confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

All the 32 close contacts of the patient on the flight have been put under quarantine.

As of Thursday, Shanghai had reported 391 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

