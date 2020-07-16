U.S. advisory on Xinjiang supply chain "severe distortion of facts": spokesperson

A staff member of a factory of the Wuhu Conch Profiles and Science Co., Ltd. works at a workshop in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The so-called Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory issued by several departments of the United States is a "severe distortion of facts," a spokesperson with China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

The nature of the Xinjiang-related issues is not the so-called "human rights problems" as smeared by the United States, but an issue of counter-terrorism and anti-secession, said the spokesperson.

The U.S. Department of State along with several other departments concocted the so-called advisory to interfere in China's internal affairs and suppress Chinese companies under the banner of "human rights" by means of consulting and advice. China firmly opposes it, according to the spokesperson.

Noting the grave global pandemic and economic situations, the spokesperson said that the wrong practice of the U.S. administration obstructs normal cooperation between companies of the two countries, undermines the stability of global supply chains, affects global economic recovery and hurts common interests of all parties.

It goes against the interests of China, the United States and the whole world, the spokesperson said, urging the U.S. side to cease relevant actions.

The Chinese side will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the spokesperson said.