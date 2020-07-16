Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
I am "Tea City Woodpecker"

(People's Daily Online)    16:19, July 16, 2020

Days ago, the "Tea City Woodpecker" Volunteer Service Team of the Pu’er Volunteer Service Association was established.

According to introduction, the "Tea City Woodpecker" Volunteer Service Team is engaged in pushing forward building Pu’er City into a National Civilized City through volunteers and voluntary service activities. To achieve this goal, the Team will, with reference to the requirements of the evaluation system of National Civilized City, inquire about the problems reflected by the general public and use the pictures, text, and videos to urge the whole city to build itself into a National Civilized City.

(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

