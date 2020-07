As of the end of June 2020, 40 areas of Pu’er City have achieved 5G signal coverage, including Pu'er Simao Airport, Jingmai Airport, Simao District Century Plaza, Ning'er Hani & Yi Autonomous County's Nakeli Village, and Jingdong Yi Autonomous County's bus terminal, etc.

In April and September 2019, the Pu'er Municipal Government signed framework agreements for 5G strategic cooperation with China Mobile Yunnan Branch and China Telecom Yunnan Branch respectively to start 5G construction.