China imposes sanctions on U.S. institution, individuals for "acting viciously" on Xinjiang-related issues

Local residents walk in a street at a scenic spot in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to impose corresponding sanctions on an institution and four individuals of the United States with immediate effect for "acting viciously" on issues related to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

According to spokesperson Hua Chunying at a daily press briefing, the sanctions will be applied to the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Chris Smith, and Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom.

"The U.S. practice constitutes serious interference in China's internal affairs, a severe violation of basic norms governing international relations, and grave harm to China-U.S. relations," Hua said. "China firmly opposes and strongly condemns such moves."

Hua pointed out Xinjiang affairs are entirely China's internal affairs, and the United States has no right, and is in no position, to intervene. "The Chinese government is determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, combat violent terrorism, separatism and religious extremism, and oppose foreign interference in Xinjiang affairs and China's other internal affairs," said the spokesperson.

"We urge the United States to immediately withdraw its wrong decisions, and cease any remarks or attempts to meddle in China's internal affairs, and damage China's interests," Hua said, adding China will make further decisions following the development of the situation.