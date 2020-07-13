Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
China's leading hot pot company reports revenue plunge

(Xinhua)    15:54, July 13, 2020

Beef and vegetables surround a spicy hotpot at a Sichuan-style hotpot restaurant in Beijing. [Photo by Liu Zhe/China Daily]

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Haidilao, China's leading hot pot chain, has posted figures pointing to a likely drop in revenue for the first half of the year, due largely to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The company estimated a 20 percent drop in revenue year on year from January to June, according to its profit warning filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The loss was due mainly to the COVID-19 outbreak and accompanying epidemic control measures, the report said.

To curb the spread of the epidemic, Haidilao voluntarily suspended all dine-in services on the Chinese mainland from January 26 to March 12.

Meanwhile, the company has been setting up new restaurants to expand its network, while also spending funds on epidemic prevention measures to protect the health and safety of employees, the report said.

