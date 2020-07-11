Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported two new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,964, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the two imported cases, Liaoning Province and Guangdong Province each saw one imported case, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,893 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 71 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.