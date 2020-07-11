Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:18, July 11, 2020

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported two new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,964, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the two imported cases, Liaoning Province and Guangdong Province each saw one imported case, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,893 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 71 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York