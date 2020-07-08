White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro recently said in an interview that China produced the coronavirus in a biological lab and used it as a weapon.

He added, "They deliberately allowed Chinese nationals to come to the United States, Italy, and everywhere in between, who were infected, while they were locking down their own transportation network."

Facts have proven that he is lying. On Jan. 23, Wuhan temporarily suspended outbound transportation. Back then, there was only one confirmed case in the U.S. Between Jan. 24 and April 8, there were no commercial airplanes or trains leaving Wuhan for other Chinese cities or foreign countries. However, on April 8, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. soared from two digits to 400,000.

In 2019, U.S. media reported that Navarro had fabricated an expert named "Ron Vara", which is actually an anagram of his own name, to tarnish China's image in his book. This farce, together with the “political virus” that he has been spreading around the world, has been exposed, and made him an international laughing stock.

“Let us be really clear about this: most, if not all cases came from Europe. Most countries are ahead of the curve now except the U.S., which thankfully, is now in quarantine from the rest of the world. Sort your life out,” commented a Twitter user under a post from Navarro.

At present, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has topped 3 million, with the death toll hitting nearly 130,000. But the staggering number of lost lives still cannot wake up some people pretending to be asleep.

Like Navarro, they have never stopped shifting the blame to China, and should take responsibility for the spike in confirmed cases and the failure of the U.S. to bring the virus under control.

Recently, there has been increasing evidence to prove that the novel coronavirus may not have originated in China. Virologists from Spain said they detected COVID-19 in samples taken from wastewater collected in March 2019, nine months before the disease was first discovered in China. Italy and Spain have also reported findings from wastewater treatment plants before the first official cases were known.

In the face of such facts, the world can now get a clearer picture of who is lying. When the origin of the virus was still unclear, China discovered the virus and reported it to the world, sounding the alarm.

China has always believed that tracing the origin of the virus is a scientific matter, even as U.S. politicians continued to tarnish China’s image and scientists around the world released research results proving that the virus had existed before it was first discovered.

It has taken effective prevention strategies to contain the spread of the virus at home, promoted international cooperation and provided assistance for other countries to cope with the pandemic.

History will eventually prove who is responsible in front of the common enemy of mankind and who has shown no humanity or conscience.