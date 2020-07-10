Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
President of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    13:29, July 10, 2020

CARACAS, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Diosdado Cabello, president of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, said Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined himself.

"After taking corresponding tests, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, I have isolated myself and I am complying with the recommended treatment," Cabello, also first-vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, wrote on Twitter.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that it was he who recommended Cabello test for the disease.

"With all the solidarity of my family, we are with you, with all the solidarity of the people of Venezuela," said the president.

Cabello is resting and stable, Maduro added.

