Recruitment for Chinese live-streaming talents sees surge

Job recruitment has steadily recovered as the epidemic wanes in China, with a surge in recruitment for talents in live-streaming, online customer services and other new consumer sectors.

(Photo/Xinhua）

Live-streaming is a particularly good example. According to the "E-commerce Industry Talent Report" released by a big data research institute, compared with 2019, the demand for talents related to “live-streaming operations" in the e-commerce industry increased by 47 percent in the first half of 2020.

Many cities have also launched a series of support measures to accelerate the training and introduction of live-streaming talents in the e-commerce industry. Among them, the "live e-commerce policy" issued by Yuhang district of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, clarifies that live-streaming talents with industry leadership and influence can be jointly identified as the highest Category B talents (national leading talents) allowing them to enjoy the relevant policies.

“With the focus on encouraging the development of new business types in various forms, both the central and local governments are adopting more proactive supporting policies, which is expected to stimulate more college students to innovate and start businesses and create more new jobs," said Liu Xiangdong, deputy head of the economic research department of the China Center for International Economic Exchange.