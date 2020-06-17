Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
China sees boom in live-streaming industry

(Xinhua)    17:01, June 17, 2020

TIANJIN, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China has seen fast growth in its live-streaming industry over the past years, data showed.

In 2019, annual registrations of Chinese live-streaming companies reached 5,684, an over 17-fold increase compared with a decade ago, according to data released by Qcc.com, an enterprise credit inquiry system platform.

The live-streaming industry achieved rapid development during the COVID-19 epidemic. Since March, the monthly registration of live-streaming enterprises reached a record high. In May, the number hit 2,877, 684 percent higher than the same period in 2019.

Live streaming covers a vast array of enterprises including e-commerce, online games, and entertainment.

