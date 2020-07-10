Chinese vice premier stresses stabilizing foreign trade, investment

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a teleconference on stabilizing foreign trade and investment, in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Thursday called for efforts to keep the overall performance of foreign trade and investment stable.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference.

Foreign trade and investment play a significant role in the development of China's economy. Stabilizing foreign trade and investment is an important part of the efforts to ensure stability in six fronts and security in six areas, Hu said.

The six fronts are employment, financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations. The six areas refer to job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of primary-level governments.

Hu stressed that government policies must be faithfully implemented and services to businesses must be improved to help enterprises tide over difficulties in the context of grave and complicated international environment and COVID-19 pandemic situation.

No efforts should be spared to help enterprises stabilize their market shares and new business forms and new models in foreign trade should be supported to accelerate their development, he said.

Meanwhile, Hu urged efforts to maintain the stability and integrity of industrial and supply chains and give full play to the role of foreign-invested enterprises in the industrial chain, while promoting the higher-level opening-up.