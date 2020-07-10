NYC paints "Black Lives Matter" mural in front of Trump Tower

People who paint "Black Lives Matter" mural pose for a photo in front of Trump Tower in New York, the United States, on July 9, 2020. A giant, yellow "Black Lives Matter" mural was painted Thursday on New York City's Fifth Avenue right in front of Trump Tower, a skyscraper that serves as the headquarters for the Trump Organization. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

NEW YORK, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A giant, yellow "Black Lives Matter" mural was painted Thursday on New York City's Fifth Avenue right in front of Trump Tower, a skyscraper that serves as the headquarters for the Trump Organization.

Mayor Bill de Blasio joined dozens of people in painting the three words with a roller on the ground Thursday morning, attracting hundreds of onlookers.

"Our city isn't just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We're committed to the meaning of the message," he said on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week lashed out at New York City's plan to paint the mural, calling it "a symbol of hate" on Twitter.

In response to Trump's tweet, de Blasio said the mural is to honor members of the black community who helped build Fifth Avenue and "so much of this nation."

The mural is one of five that will be created in each borough of the city following the tragic death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, which sparked nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

"I ask all New Yorkers to recognize the power of this moment -- that the city of New York is saying loudly, clearly, consistently black lives matter and we will back up that belief with action after action after action," de Blasio said at a press briefing in mid-June while announcing the plan about the murals.