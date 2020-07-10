Positive energy urged between China and US

(Xinhua Photo)

Relations facing most severe challenge since diplomatic ties established in 1979

China on Thursday proposed a list of interactions with the United States on specifying cooperation, maintaining dialogue and properly handling differences as their relationship faces the most severe challenge since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remark when addressing the China-US Think Tanks and Media Online Forum.

Wang suggested China and the US compile three lists that outline bilateral and global issues they could work on, detail issues on which they have disputes but expect can be resolved through dialogue, and identify the few tough issues that the two countries have little chance of agreeing on.

The two countries should properly manage tough disputes and minimize their damage to bilateral relations based on the spirit of seeking common ground while reserving differences, he said.

This is the second day in a row for senior Chinese diplomats to send positive messages on China-US ties, after Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Wednesday at a video dialogue that the trend toward China-US cooperation is unstoppable, urging the US to get its relationship with China back on track.

China-US relations have been deteriorating as the two countries have been at odds on issues such as dealing with the novel coronavirus, Washington's interference in issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and Taiwan, and disputes in areas such as trade and technology.

Last month, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Hawaii to discuss sensitive factors in bilateral ties.

China and the US should jointly explore ways for peaceful coexistence and release more "positive energy", Wang said at the forum.

Some people in the US with ideological biases are resorting to all possible means to portray China as an adversary and even an enemy, Wang said, adding that they relentlessly seek to frustrate and contain China's development, and impede interaction between China and the US.

He clarified that China never intends to challenge or replace the US, nor does it expect a full confrontation with the country.

While the US unscrupulously encircles and smears China around the world, and meddles in China's domestic affairs, it should not unrealistically demand that China show understanding and support for the US in bilateral and global affairs, he said.

Wang said he hopes the US will develop a more objective and coolheaded perception about China and formulate a more rational and pragmatic China policy.

"As long as the US is ready, we can restore and restart the dialogue mechanisms at all levels and in all areas," he said, adding that "only communication can dispel falsehoods, and only dialogue can prevent miscalculation".

China needs to seriously consider and map out the development of its relations with the US in the future and propose options and solutions that safeguard China's fundamental interests while addressing the reasonable concerns of the US, which is also in the interests of world peace and development, said Fu Ying, chair of the Center for International Strategy and Security at Tsinghua University and former vice-foreign minister.

Zhao Qizheng, former director of the State Council Information Office, called on think tanks and the media from both sides to help reduce misunderstanding among the two peoples and build a good foundation of public opinion for cooperation between the two governments.