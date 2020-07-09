Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China adds two parks to list of UNESCO Global Geoparks

(Xinhua)    08:55, July 09, 2020

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China has added another two geological parks to its list of UNESCO Global Geoparks, bringing the total number to 41, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said Wednesday.

The Xiangxi Geopark in central China's Hunan Province and Zhangye Geopark in northwest China's Gansu Province were approved as Global Geoparks by the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its 209th session on Tuesday, according to the administration.

The Xiangxi Geopark boasts 160 Paleolithic and Neolithic cultural heritage sites, while the Zhangye Geopark features color hills, Danxia landform and ophiolite suite.

To date, the number of Global Geoparks in China has surpassed one quarter of the world's total, the administration said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York