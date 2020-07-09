Commentary: Major step in implementing national security law in HKSAR

The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is inaugurated in Hong Kong, south China, July 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The inauguration of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has marked an important step in implementing the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR.

The office's inauguration embodies the overarching and ultimate responsibility of the central government to exercise its overall jurisdiction over the HKSAR, and safeguard national security in the region.

It will help guarantee that the "one country, two systems" practice is steered in the right direction, and ensure the prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

The unrest in Hong Kong over the past year has shown that the strength of the HKSAR falls far short of what is required to safeguard national security on its own.

After its inauguration, the national security office will strongly support and complement the law enforcement and judicial work on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, with its exercise of relevant powers in accordance with the law. This shows the central government's full trust in the HKSAR, and its respect for the judicial independence of the HKSAR.

The law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR stipulates strict procedures for approving the office's exercise of jurisdiction over specific cases concerning offenses endangering national security in the HKSAR.

The law enforcement of the office must strictly follow the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR and the Criminal Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China, and be put under the supervision of the national supervisory authorities in accordance with the law.

Such strict stipulations aim to protect the legitimate rights and interests enjoyed by residents of Hong Kong.

The office's inauguration came in line with the new situation concerning efforts to safeguard national security in the HKSAR and demands to advance the "one country, two systems" practice in the region.

All Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, look forward to the effective implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR with the office's inauguration.