Major reservoir opens spillways first time in 9 years to discharge flood in east China

Water gushes out from spillways at Xin'an River Reservoir in east China's Zhejiang Province, July 7, 2020. The Xin'an River Reservoir, an important flood control project in the upper reaches of the Qiantang River, opened spillways for the first time in nine years on Tuesday to lower the crest of the floods. This is also the seventh time spillways of the reservoir were opened to release floodwaters since it was built in the 1950s. (Photo/China News Service)

Water gushes out from spillways at Xin'an River Reservoir in east China's Zhejiang Province, July 7, 2020. The Xin'an River Reservoir, an important flood control project in the upper reaches of the Qiantang River, opened spillways for the first time in nine years on Tuesday to lower the crest of the floods. This is also the seventh time spillways of the reservoir were opened to release floodwaters since it was built in the 1950s. (Photo/China News Service)

Panoramic photo taken with a mobile phone on July 7, 2020 shows a view of water gushing out from spillways at Xin'an River Reservoir in east China's Zhejiang Province. The Xin'an River Reservoir, an important flood control project in the upper reaches of the Qiantang River, opened spillways for the first time in nine years on Tuesday to lower the crest of the floods. This is also the seventh time spillways of the reservoir were opened to release floodwaters since it was built in the 1950s. (Photo/China News Service)