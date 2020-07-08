Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
Xi encourages college graduates to make more contributions

(Xinhua)    14:57, July 08, 2020

President Xi Jinping attends a youth league activity with students of Civil, Commercial and Economic Law School while inspecting China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2017. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged college graduates throughout the country to make more contributions for the Party, the country and the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter Tuesday to graduates studying at the Karamay campus of China University of Petroleum-Beijing.

