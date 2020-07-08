U.S. has notified UN chief of withdrawal from WHO: spokesman

Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2020 shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Chen Junxia)

The UN secretary-general is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for the withdrawal of the United States are met, a spokesman said.

UNITED NATIONS, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A United Nations spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that the United States notified on Monday the UN secretary-general of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

"In answer to questions received just now, I can say that on July 6, 2020, the United States of America notified the secretary-general, in his capacity as depositary of the 1946 Constitution of the World Health Organization, of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, effective on July 6, 2021," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in an email sent to UN resident correspondents.

"The United States is a party to the World Health Organization Constitution since June 21, 1948. The United States' participation in the World Health Organization was accepted by the World Health Assembly with certain conditions set out by the U.S. for its eventual withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The said conditions include giving a one-year notice and fully meeting the payment of assessed financial obligations," said the spokesman.

"The secretary-general, in his capacity as depositary, is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met," Dujarric added.