Wa natural honey gains popularity

A live broadcast event sold 39,000 products, with total sales up to 2.374 million yuan. This is a much-told tale created by natural honey in Ximen Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er City in March this year.

Banmu Village, Mensuo Town, Ximeng County, introduced Yunnan Ding’s Honey Group to develop the local beekeeping industry in 2018. Nowadays, 2,000 groups of Chinese bees have been raised in the village. At the same time, 10 poor households with strong intentions and potentials for development are arranged to work in enterprises, and they receive a monthly salary of 2,600 yuan, and each person can have a stable income of 31,200 yuan per year.