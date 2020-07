Recently, Wuliangshan Ham launched a promo to show the world the special curing process and unique geographical environment of Wuliangshan Ham.

Shi Wanglian is the founder of Wuliangshan Ham, Jingdong Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er City. He has been engaged in ham curing for more than 30 years. Driven by her, there are already more than ten families in the village engaged in curing and selling Wuliangshan ham, and it has become a distinctive industry for increasing local income.