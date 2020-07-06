HKSAR chief executive, major gov't officials pledge to take on responsibility for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong

A ship carrying the slogan of "celebrating the passage of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)" sails at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

The HKSAR government will do its utmost to fulfill its duty and responsibility, and cooperate with the national security adviser and the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR in establishing and improving the HKSAR's legal system and implementation mechanisms for safeguarding national security, Carrie Lam wrote.

HONG KONG, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The enactment of the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is a historic step for improving Hong Kong's legal system and the "one country, two systems" principle, HKSAR chief executive and major government officials said on Sunday, pledging to fully support the implementation of the new law.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam and 16 major officials of the HKSAR government published articles on the front page of local newspaper Wen Wei Po, pledging to do their best in supporting the implementation of the law and expressing hope that the public will have more confidence in Hong Kong's future after fully understanding the law.

Lam said in her article that it is a glorious mission and a great responsibility for her to lead the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR and the HKSAR government in taking on the task of safeguarding national security at this historic moment.

The HKSAR government will do its utmost to fulfill its duty and responsibility, and cooperate with the national security adviser designated by the central government and the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR in establishing and improving the HKSAR's legal system and implementation mechanisms for safeguarding national security, so as to ensure the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems" and the long-term stability of Hong Kong, she wrote.

The promulgation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was signed by HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam and published in the Gazette, according to a statement of the HKSAR government on June 30, 2020. (Xinhua)

The HKSAR government's Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung said in his article that the promulgation and implementation of the national security law will surely halt the turmoil of the past year and bring Hong Kong back on track.

Under the complex and volatile global political and economic environment, it is extremely important to cultivate a sense of national identity, correct conception of history, love for the nation and correct values for the next generation, he pointed out, adding that it is also needed to strengthen the public's awareness of safeguarding national security, especially among the youths.

The HKSAR government's Financial Secretary Paul Chan said a secure and stable environment is a key factor for facilitating business and attracting investment and talents, and a major prerequisite for maintaining Hong Kong's status as an international financial center and ensuring the sustainable socio-economic development and the well-being of Hong Kong residents.

Hong Kong has suffered from the turmoil of the past year, with its international image and confidence of international investors undermined by violence and separatism, Chan wrote, adding that the enactment of the national security law is aimed at preventing the society from falling into turbulence again and restoring social order and public security.

Hong Kong residents celebrate the passage of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Causeway Bay of south China's Hong Kong, June 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

The HKSAR government's Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said the law helps safeguard national security in the HKSAR as it provides a clear legal basis for preventing, curbing and punishing illegal acts endangering national security in Hong Kong.

The national security law is unique and groundbreaking as it includes organic law, substantive law and procedural law, and stipulates clearly the important principles of the rule of law and the protection of Hong Kong residents' rights and freedoms, Cheng noted, pledging to lead the Department of Justice to fully perform its duty of safeguarding national security.

Secretary for Security John Lee wrote that he will lead the six disciplinary forces of the HKSAR government to fully discharge their due responsibilities to implement the national security law, striving to safeguard national security and ensuring the long-term stability and prosperity of Hong Kong.