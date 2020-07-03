China's top political advisory body opposes U.S. bill on Hong Kong

A ship carrying the slogan of "celebrating the passage of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)" sails at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Thursday strongly condemned and resolutely opposed the passage of the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" by the U.S. Congress.

The U.S. move gravely interferes in China's internal affairs, and grossly tramples on international law and basic norms governing international relations, the foreign affairs committee said in a statement.

National security is a basic precondition for the existence and development of a nation and it concerns the nation's core interests, the statement stressed.

"No country in the world would ever turn a blind eye to acts and activities severely undermining its national security," said the statement.

The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has won firm support from all Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots, read the statement.

The U.S. move is not about democracy or freedom of Hong Kong residents, but about containing China's development, said the statement, underlining that the plot of the anti-China forces in the United States will never succeed.

The implementation of the law will definitely help Hong Kong end chaos and start afresh, the statement noted.