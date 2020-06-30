CPC leadership holds meeting to deliberate Party regulations

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows a view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday held a meeting to review two sets of regulations on Party building in the military and the election of primary-level Party organizations.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

Party leadership and Party building are crucial to the development of the people's armed forces, and bear on the cause of strengthening the military and the long-term stability of the Party and the country, according to the meeting.

Formulating the regulations on Party building in the military is of great significance to ensuring the absolute leadership of the CPC over the military and ensuring the effective fulfillment of the military's missions and tasks in the new era, according to the meeting.

It is also of great significance to making sure that the armed forces forever preserve their nature, purpose, and character as the forces of the people, to reaching the Party's goal of building a strong military in the new era and to building the people's armed forces into world-class forces, according to the meeting.

The meeting stressed unswervingly upholding the absolute leadership of the CPC over the military and focusing on enhancing combat capabilities, and called for efforts to ensure the effective implementation of the regulations.

To formulate and implement the regulations on primary-level Party organization election is in line with the requirement for the Party to exercise effective self-supervision and practice strict self-governance in every respect, according to the meeting.

It is also a concrete measure to encourage intraparty democracy, respect Party members' democratic rights and regulate the election of primary-level Party organizations.

It holds great importance to enhancing the political functions and organizational capability of primary-level Party organizations and ensuring that they play a key role in communicating the Party's propositions, carrying out the Party's decisions, overseeing community-level social governance, uniting and mobilizing the people, and promoting reform and development.

It is also of great significance to consolidating the organizational foundation for the Party's long-term governance, according to the meeting.

The meeting emphasized strict implementation of the rules on the Party's electoral system, urging efforts to improve intraparty election and safeguard Party members' rights endowed by the Party Constitution.

Supervision should be stepped up to ensure full implementation of the regulations, according to the meeting.