Beijing reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:02, June 29, 2020

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported seven new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

Four new suspected cases were registered on Sunday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to 28, Beijing reported 318 confirmed locally transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment. Meanwhile, there are 26 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, the commission said.

The new cluster infections emerged after the city observed 57 days without reports of locally transmitted cases.

