Over eight million in Beijing receive COVID-19 tests

(Xinhua)    09:20, June 29, 2020

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 8.3 million residents of Beijing have received nucleic acid tests as of Sunday noon since the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, local authorities said on Sunday.

Test results from about 7.69 million people have come back so far, said Zhang Qiang, deputy head of the Organization Department of Beijing Municipal Party Committee.

Zhang said the city's daily testing capacity has been expanded to 458,000 samples from 40,000 on June 11.

From June 11 to 27, Beijing reported 311 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, after the city observed 57 days without reports of locally transmitted cases.

