Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing's food market COVID-19 spread "basically controlled"

(Xinhua)    10:21, June 25, 2020

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's recent COVID-19 infections related to the Xinfadi food market is "basically under control," a municipal official said on Wednesday.

Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, told a press conference that the Chinese capital still faced a "complicated epidemic situation" with discoveries of family and workplace clusters, and sporadic in-community cases.

According to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, of the city's 256 newly confirmed cases, 253 were related to the Xinfadi market clusters, while three other cases were still under scrutiny.

Only 10 of the 256 cases were patients in serious or critical conditions, a low proportion compared with confirmed cases before March 31 on the Chinese mainland, said the commission head, Lei Haichao, at the press conference.

From June 11 to 23, Beijing reported 256 confirmed domestically transmitted cases. Before that, the city had observed 57 days without reports of locally transmitted cases.

Beijing reported seven new confirmed domestically transmitted cases, four suspected cases, and one asymptomatic case on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York