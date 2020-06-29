Xi stresses "people first" in fighting floods, geological disasters

Rescuers disinfect the street in Bifeng Town of Zheng'an County in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for all-out efforts in the prevention, rescue, and relief work regarding floods and geological disasters, and ensuring people's lives and safety as the top priority.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction, since the country has entered its rainy season.

More rainstorms have been reported since June in many parts of southern China, triggering floods and geological disasters. Xi commended the efforts made by local governments, noting that positive results have been achieved in flood prevention and rescue work.

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2020 shows the Foziling dam discharging flood at Huoshan County, east China's Anhui Province.(Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

As many places have entered their flood seasons, with some facing tough situations amid the approaching typhoon season, Xi required the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, and other departments, to strengthen coordination and provide effective guidance in flood and typhoon prevention.

Xi stressed the need to put people first, and value people's lives most in the combat against floods. He also underscored the necessity to coordinate epidemic prevention with flood control and disaster relief work, combine prevention preparations with emergency response, strengthen flood monitoring, and promptly identify risks.

He also demanded all-out efforts from relevant departments to organize emergency rescue and disaster relief, help the afflicted get back on their feet, maintain social and production orders in the disaster areas, and make solid efforts to ensure people's lives and safety as the top priority.