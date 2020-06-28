Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

G20 members vow to address disturbances in education amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Xinhua)    08:29, June 28, 2020

RIYADH, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Group of 20 (G20) members vowed on Saturday to address disturbances in education and training caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The G20 education ministers held a virtual meeting and stressed commitment to working towards stronger and more innovative approaches to build resilience in educational systems and improve teaching and learning, the Saudi G20 presidency said in a statement.

The education officials said that the measures implemented to contain the rapid spread of the virus have significantly altered education and many other facets of life.

Prolonged closures of educational institutions have affected teachers, educators, students, and their families worldwide, including in developing and less developed countries, where education systems have faced additional challenges in coping with the pandemic.

The G20 members have been holding frequent meetings to address various aspects of the global impacts of COVID-19 to promote collaboration to address them.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York